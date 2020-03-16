EXCLUSIVE! 'I wanted a grand wedding only with my close ones' Shritama Mukherjee on her intimate wedding with Akash Sahni

For a year we were friends and then we dated for seven years, talking about getting married, we wanted it to be thoughtful and all these years we were working on our brand. We launched the brand on the 9th and 23rd we were married. 

Shritama Mukherjee Akash Sahni

MUMBAI: The television appearances of Shritama Mukherjee include "Dekha Ek Khwab," "Best Friends Forever?" and the well-known Balaji Telefilms programme "Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan." The actress has transitioned from acting on television to being an entrepreneur.

Shritama recently got married after taking the plunge! You did read that correctly. On June 23, 2022, at an opulent hotel in Mumbai, the actress secretly exchanged vows to become husband and wife. Akash Sahni, Shritama's husband, is an entrepreneur rather than a member of the entertainment industry. 

In an exclusive conversation with Shritama, the actress revealed about her wedding, and plans ahead, check out what she had to share:

Were you planning a grand wedding? 

Well, I was planning for a grand but intimate wedding and we had one for sure. 

Tell us something about your husband? 

Akash and I met through a common friend 8years ago and he is an entrepreneur in Finance. For a year we were friends and then we dated for seven years, talking about getting married, we wanted it to be thoughtful and all these years we were working on our brand. We launched the brand on the 9th and 23rd we were married. 

Are you planning for a lavish Honeymoon? 

Well, for now, that we have just launched our beauty brand we will be back to work. Maybe a few months later we shall plan for a nice place to visit for our honeymoon. 

