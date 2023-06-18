Exclusive! “I was rejecting TV shows and working in different mediums”, Mahir Pandhi opens up on working with Swastik Productions, his character and more

MUMBAI: Mahir Pandhi is quite the rising star after playing the role of Rajveer in Choti Sardaarni and his chemistry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was really appreciated.

Mahir emerged as the winner of Top Model India in 2018. He is also known for his roles in MX Player’s web series ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and Alt Balaji’s web series 'Bebaakee.’

Ever since the show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ went off-air, fans of the handsome hunk have been waiting to see him on-screen again. Audience will get to watch him in a grand new role as Digvijay in Swastik Production’s Vanshaj.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his upcoming new show, expectations and more.

Talking about working with Swastik Productions, he said, “When we talk about Siddharth Sir, Rahul Sir or even the team, there is a reason why they have been ruling the screens for a while. It’s because the way they keep everyone together and how they treat everyone with such respect by creating this family like environment away from our homes. We are shooting and living in Umergaon, Gujarat. We live in the same society and we are together even on sets. We eat together, pack together, walk together. The crew and the whole unit is a family. So, when you create an envoronmnet like that, the product also justifies that. Swastik has become a big name by keeping these values together and it is very exciting. I was rejecting TV shows and working in different mediums, but I had heard many good things about Swastik. So when Vanshaj came up, and even though it was grey character, it accepted the offer. Since the name Swastik was attached, it pushed my doubts away. Working is Swastik is one of the major reasons why I am doing this show”.

When asked about the X-factor in his character, he said, “If we look at it practically, people deal with situations where there is an instinct to control the environment and people usually get nervous about it, or they fail to understand how to control that situation. Digvijay is that one person who knows that he can handle everything, so there is a suaveness to him; a controlled nature, which does not stem from anger but confidence. He gets what he wants. So, the best thing about DJ is that he does not need to be violent or throw tantrums. He just comes in, does what he needs and goes away. Some might think of him as a good person, some might not. You hate him, but you still love him.”

Mahir Pandhi returns to TV with Vanshaj after Chotti Sardarani and fans are excited to watch him in a new role. He has also been a part of the new Amazon OTT show, Jee Karda.

