Exclusive! I will express myself using my eyes this time in the role of Hanuman: Nirbhay Wadhwa on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nirbhay spilled beans on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 17:54
Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : There are a lot of shows which are in the pipeline and one of them is Shrimad Ramayan. The show is touted to launch on a grand scale and there are some seasoned actors which have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

One such actor happens to be Nirbhay Wadhwa. The actor will be seen in the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. In an exclusive conversation but TellyChakkar, Nirbhay spilt beans on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!

He said, “I have played the role of Hanuman many times and I feel very positive. I feel blessed to play this role and being offered two or three times now makes me feel great. Shrimad Ramayan is the biggest set I have performed the role of Hanuman on and I am very excited with this association.”

Talking about the bond he shares with the actors who are a part of the show, Nirbhay said, “Aarav Choudhary is close to me. We have worked together in Mahabharat. We do not have scenes together here but whenever I meet him I learn something new. I have learnt a lot from him. He teaches me how to use words carefully and how to modulate them.”

We asked him as to what he has to offer differently though Shrimad Ramayan.

He averred, “There are many challenges when it comes to an acting Hanuman because of the tail you cannot sit, there are prosthetics on the face and dentures so it is difficult to express through the face. I will try my best to express myself through the eyes as I have done before and I will try more as each time there is an improvement.”

Lastly Nirbhay mentioned about being a part of other projects which do not belong to the mythological genre. He mentioned, “I am offered a lot of web series and movies and I would love to be a part of it but every time I have only one condition and that is I would not do something which is bold or something which puts things in a different perspective or bad light as whatever I am today is because of Hanuman and I believe in him a lot.” 

(Also Read: A spiritual odyssey that transcends time and holds mass appeal, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

Nirbhay Wadhwa shrimad ramayan TellyChakkar Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
MUMBAI : Among the most influential directors in Hindi film history is without a doubt Rajkumar Hirani. We use the word...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mnaisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss
MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week
Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.MUMBAI: We did see how in the initial...
Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas
MUMBAI: Rachi Sharma, who essays the role of Poorvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Kisan Diwas is celebrated to...
Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film industry's powerful duo, have consistently given audiences...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life dedicates her performance to him
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mnaisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week
1
Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas
Tanisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life dedicates her performance to him
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! The audience won't be able to relate Shikha until she opens up, have discussed the same with the creative team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Astha Agarwal
Abhishek Sharma
Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store