Exclusive! I will express myself using my eyes this time in the role of Hanuman: Nirbhay Wadhwa on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : There are a lot of shows which are in the pipeline and one of them is Shrimad Ramayan. The show is touted to launch on a grand scale and there are some seasoned actors which have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

One such actor happens to be Nirbhay Wadhwa. The actor will be seen in the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. In an exclusive conversation but TellyChakkar, Nirbhay spilt beans on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Mahabharat’s Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in for Swastik Production’s Srimad Ramayan!

He said, “I have played the role of Hanuman many times and I feel very positive. I feel blessed to play this role and being offered two or three times now makes me feel great. Shrimad Ramayan is the biggest set I have performed the role of Hanuman on and I am very excited with this association.”

Talking about the bond he shares with the actors who are a part of the show, Nirbhay said, “Aarav Choudhary is close to me. We have worked together in Mahabharat. We do not have scenes together here but whenever I meet him I learn something new. I have learnt a lot from him. He teaches me how to use words carefully and how to modulate them.”

We asked him as to what he has to offer differently though Shrimad Ramayan.

He averred, “There are many challenges when it comes to an acting Hanuman because of the tail you cannot sit, there are prosthetics on the face and dentures so it is difficult to express through the face. I will try my best to express myself through the eyes as I have done before and I will try more as each time there is an improvement.”

Lastly Nirbhay mentioned about being a part of other projects which do not belong to the mythological genre. He mentioned, “I am offered a lot of web series and movies and I would love to be a part of it but every time I have only one condition and that is I would not do something which is bold or something which puts things in a different perspective or bad light as whatever I am today is because of Hanuman and I believe in him a lot.”

(Also Read: A spiritual odyssey that transcends time and holds mass appeal, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

Stay tuned to this space for more information.