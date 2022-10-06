EXCLUSIVE! I will miss my squad from the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni: Adhik Mehta on the show going off-air

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Amandeep Sidhu and Gaurav Bajaj took the legacy ahead and later it was updated that the show is all set to go off-air. We got in touch with Adhik Mehta who was a part of Choti Sarrdaarni and is currently essaying the character of Adhik in Anupamaa. The actor opened up on his reaction on the show going off air, his memories and more.

What was your reaction on the show going off-air?

Choti Sarrdaarni has been a brand now, I have been very much lucky to be a part of the show; now I am very upset that the show is going off-air as it has been a great journey. For all of us, as we had been looking forward to see the show going on for more years. This is life, we all are going to get more work and step up high.

What memories are you taking with from the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni?

My bond with my mamas, Abhianshu and Abhishek, and most importantly Anita Raaj ji. The four of us had the most amazing moments. We four can laugh all day on the same jokes and the scenes that we performed. We always encouraged each other. Being an actor is difficult, you have keep all your emotional baggage at home when you are on the set as viewers are not aware about what are we going through offscreen, my co-stars here have been so motivating and helpful, I shall miss all of this.

How excited are you for Anupamaa?

I am very excited as I always wanted to work with Rupaliji and finally I am getting to work with her in the show. I will be paired opposite Pakhi, it is surely going to be interesting to see that on-screen.

