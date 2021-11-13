EXCLUSIVE! 'I would have been a SINGER if not acting' Vidrohi's Zayn Ibad Khan gets CANDID about his hobbies, diet and more

MUMBAI: Talking about Zayn, we have already been mesmerized by his magic in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 as Angre and now he has ventured into something completely different from that drama, a historical show with Vidrohi.

We rang the dapper to know more about him, his hobbies, diet and plans. Zayn had some really interesting anecdotes and answers to share. Check out what he had to say:

Talking about Zayn, what are your hobbies?

My hobbies, as far as i know, First of all, acting because acting is something i do professionally and also out of my own passion and I'm a trained singer as well (have not practised since last year though) so I love singing, look at my abs (hahaha) obviously fitness is my hobby being fit is my hobby I want to look and feel fit all the time.

Your 3 am food?

I guess I am not someone who could answer this question as I don't eat carbs after daylight and at 3 AM ??? I would be snoring very hard, I don't eat a lot at night just some protein - salad -and oats.

If not an actor, what would Zayn be doing?

If not an actor i might start from singing then should have tried for acting. The moment i open my eyes and started realising about the world i have already made up my mind about being an actor but still if the question required an answer I’d say, I’d be a singer I love performing on stage and connecting and entertaining people.

Vidrohi is a story aged back from the 18th century, the story of war cry, rebellion, rights to the motherland is sure to bring a new essence of Patriotism dipped in Mythology. Apart from Sharad, the show also stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Hemal Dev in leads and Saurabh Gokhle, Zayn Ibad Khan, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

Well, Zayn's washboard abs are surely admirable.

