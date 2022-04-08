EXCLUSIVE! 'I would have opened my Dance Academy if not Acting' - Spy Bahu's Aditi Bhagat gets candid about her career plans, bonding with co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Colors' famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana and Sehban in the lead roles and fans love this amazing Jodi.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Aww! Yohan takes a firm decision after knowing Sejal is his Mahira

The show is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track in the show. We rang the gorgeous Aditi Bhagat to know about her plans if not acting, bond with co-stars and more. Check out what she had to share:

How has the bond been with the co-stars?

Everybody is so good, earlier when I spoke to you I revealed that they are very welcoming. It's much better now, initially I was shooting with Yohan, Sejal and Abhishek only and now I am shooting with everyone. Nikunj, Shalini, Krish, Ayub sir, Minal ma'am everyone are really close, Ayub sir treats me like his daughter. The vibe is amazing on the sets and it feels like home. We make sure we sit and have lunch together. Talking about life and everything.

If not acting, what would you do?

I was already teaching dance in Pune, so if I would have not been an actor then I would have started my dance academy. I am a trained dance so I would have done that.

What was that igniting thought behind taking up acting?

Back in college, I did English Literature, while studying literature, I learnt a lot about Shakespeare and then I started doing plays. My friends then encouraged me and I did a course with Actor Prepares. That one click when everyone is just telling you, oh you can do it. So I gave it a try and that one try got me couple of work. Then I left the industry for three years and I returned a month ago.

Which character from your previous works would you love to do again? What kind of characters would you like to explore?

When I was playing Shweta in Rangbaaz, I was new, now when I look back at the character, I still love it but I would love to add my experience to it. I would love to explore everything as even being nice or negative both are challenging. I would love to do characters that hold prominence, I have learnt kick boxing, if there is a character that allows me to be physically active as a coach or something, I would love to do that. I know, I will be able to portray something like that.

Also read: Spy Bahu: OMG! Yohan kisses Sejal, Task complete

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar