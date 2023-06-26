Exclusive! “I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss someday; it’s one of my favorite shows, I'm following Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”- Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar is one the most loved and celebrated actors on television and has a massive and crazy fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he follows Bigg Boss OTT and does he think that Puneet’s eviction was fair.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 06:15
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store.

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he follows Bigg Boss OTT and does he think that Puneet’s eviction was fair?
What has happened to Alice, is she very unwell?

The schedule is very hectic and because of that, it takes a toll on your health. As actors, we need to be extra careful with ourselves, which we are not, so it's normal.

Are you following Bigg Boss OTT  Season 2?

I do follow Bigg Boss and I am a huge fan of the show. I would like to be a part of it someday. I haven’t watched the first season, but I'm watching this one as there are many known people participating.

Is anyone you know participating in the Bigg Boss house?
 
I know Avinash socially. I have also worked with Palak in a show and it’s interesting to line up with a different concept this year.
 
What do you think, will Avinash and Palak sort out their differences in the Bigg Boss house?

How can I predict anything? I am focusing on my life. I am no one to judge or predict what would happen.

What do you think, Puneet’s eviction was right or wrong?

I think the decision was right. You keep such people for a day and kick them out, bidding them goodbye.

Well, it will be very interesting to watch Kanwar Dhillon in Bigg Boss as he would surely turn out to be a good contestant on the show.

