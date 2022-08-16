EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to have Immortality or Telepathy as my SUPERNATURAL POWER' - Pishachini's Jiya Shankar on having supernatural powers, her take on getting roles and more

I would like have either Telepathy or Immortality, I want to have these as the supernatural powers for sure. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 23:31
MUMBAI : Jiya Shankar has been in the headlines for quite some time now, and this time it is all about her upcoming show Pishachini. We have seen her different avatar in Kaatelal and Sons and now in this show, she will be seen doing something very distinctive too as it is a show catering to the supernatural genre. 

In an intriguing conversation with the actress, we asked her about having supernatural powers, her take on getting roles and more. Check out what she had to reveal: 

What would be a supernatural power that you would like to have? 

I would like have either Telepathy or Immortality, I want to have these as the supernatural powers for sure. 

Does the comments and trolls affect you? 

It does, it doesn't affect my work in a bad way, only in a good way. I would appreciate the logical criticism or else it doesn't affect me that much. 

How do you manage to keep yourself focused while searching for the perfect roles? 

By God's grace, I have been lucky enough to keep getting work. My waiting period has not been long enough. On top of that, I have been offered different and great roles that I would surely not deny for. 

Television Pishachini
Latest Video