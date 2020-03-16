EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to learn Bharatnatyam' Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets CANDID about her vlogs, favourite dance form and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Karishma Sawant has been a part of the cabin crew before entering the showbiz world, the actress has recently begun vlogging, we asked her about her love for dance, vlogs and more.

Which is your favourite dance form?

I really would learning Bharatnatyam, it will take a lot of time but I really want learn. I like Rashmi Desai as I had seen her performing. The dance Vidya Balan did for Mere Dholna is something I would love to try and learn and perform.

What was your experience on fans reacting to your performance?

My fans often notice my dance in Yeh Rishta and they do comment about it that I am improving. Whenever I go out in public, maybe they don't approach much on social media but whenever I go out especially the aunties who watch the show have a really overwhelming reaction. I was vlogging and someone approached me, that moment was so beautiful, the way she met me was not just someone asking me for a selfie, it felt that she actually knows me.

What went behind you beginning with vlogs?

I started to vlog for the fans and as they know me Aarohi, I wanted to connect to them as Karishma and talk to them. This has been my major motive towards starting to vlog and I am enjoying it.

