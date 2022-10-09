EXCLUSIVE! In “I would love to play a superhero”, Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about the kind of roles she would want to play, the content she watches, and her life's biggest learnings.

MUMBAI : Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance. Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now. Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows over her long career span. Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela, among others.

Gulki has portrayed really strong characters over her acting career, and she inspires a lot of young girls.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maddam Sir actor to talk about her acting journey, the kind of roles she would want to do, and the kind of content that excites her.

People often get typecasted to a role that they do but then again they can branch out when they want to, what kind of roles do you want to be doing?

Even before doing the role of Haseena Malik, I have always gravitated toward very strong characters. I will want to continue doing that and do women-oriented roles doesn't matter if they are out-and-out thrillers or romance dramas. As an actor, I always want to do roles that challenge me and especially those that make me wonder how to approach them as an actor, and with OTT the scope has really widened and there is a huge playing field of really great characters and I want to be part of all of them.

What kind of content excites you? What do you prefer as an audience?

There is a whole range of content that excites me, I am really into thrillers. That is something I like to watch and I am really into Sci-fi fantasy and superhero films and shows. The Marvel show Jessica Jones is one that I absolutely love and honestly I would love to play a superhero. I think that is something new that we can explore in the Indian digital space.

How has your acting journey been so far and what are the learnings you can share with us?

I couldn't have asked for a better flow of things. Everything that has happened in the trajectory of my career till Maddam sir has been really fulfilling. I always met the right people at the right time and I even met some wrong people at the right time because they taught me the right things. A few things I have really learned along the way is that be it good times or bad, the only person you should rely on is yourself. I made the mistake of relying on other people in the past, while doubting my ability and potential but once I gave that up, and I believed in myself and reinforced the belief that I deserve the happiness and joy and strength that comes my way, life has been really good.

Gulki has definitely aced the role of Haseena Malik and we can’t wait to see her diversify and sees her in more interesting roles.

