EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to work with Jackie Chan, Rajnikant and Lara Dutta again' Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey on his favourite co-actors, style quotient and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

In an exclusive conversation with us, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about his favourite co-actor, style statement and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on his noteworthy responses:

You have been in all three mediums of entertainment, who is that co-star from each that you would love to work with again?

There would be many, I have done a film with Jackie Chan, and I would love to work with him. I would love to work with Rajnikant again; we worked together in Robot 2.0. I would love to work with Lara again, she is a dear friend, we began our career with an ad when we both were models and a few years back we worked together in series 100 directed by Ruchi Narain. She is a great co-actor and a very good friend.

What is that one quality which you like about Vanraj?

I have most of the qualities that Vanraj has, being family oriented and keeping them before everything. I can relate to Vanraj completely.

How do you define your style quotient?

My style quotient is very simple, anything that I can carry off well and am comfortable in. I don't blindly follow trends. I have a certain personality type, and I have a strong face and strong looking structure so I would not wear anything that doesn't suit it.

What is your comfort wear?

Jeans and a T-shirt for sure.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been practicing the phase of working since the time he was born' Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on working with Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, challenges while working after her son was born and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com