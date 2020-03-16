EXCLUSIVE! ' I would love to work with Raanav on-screen again', Rahul Sharma gets candid about his son Raanav, Choti Sarrdaarni going off-air and more

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Amandeep Sidhu and Gaurav Bajaj took the legacy ahead and later it was updated that the show is all set to go off-air. We got in touch with actor Rahul Sharma whose son Raanav is a pivotal part of Choti Sarrdaarni, here's what he had to share:

Seeing your son in Choti Sarrdaarni, how proud do you feel about that?

I am extremely proud of him, he is practically living my dream. He has been doing shows back to back on Colors; from Balika Vadhu to Choti Sarrdaani. My son is fulfilling my dream and it is really intriguing to see him act such beautifully on-screen.

Choti Sarrdaarni is going off-air, were you expecting this?

This was expected, it had to end someday, and it is ending soon. There are times shows go off-air abruptly. I am really happy that my son got a track on him and he was applauded for the craft. He is a great observant. I was also going to be a part of the show but later didn't do it. I was offered the character of Param. I would love to work with Raanav on-screen again.

What are you expecting from Raanav's career?

I would love to see him grow as an actor but first I want him to be a good human being. His character matters more than his acting career. Only then he shall be successful. I can only teach him the things that I have learnt which acting, apart from that his life experiences shall be a better teacher to him.

