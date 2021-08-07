EXCLUSIVE! I would like my character to be more opinionated: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Simran Khanna aka Gayu

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved show on television today.

While the show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles and Simran Khanna is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Simran shared her experience shooting for the show.

She said, “It is really great being a part of the show. It is good working with team, crew and Shivangi too. Everyone in the cast and team are supportive. It is like being in a comfort zone working with them. “

When asked about what would she like to change about her character, Simran shared, “I would like my character to be more opinionated. When Gayu talks, she makes complete sense but she is usually calm. She does not make her opinion known or give suggestions when the time is right. So this is what I would like to change about my character.”

The new track features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in new avatars where Shivangi, who was seen as Sirat is now seen as Simran. Sirat has been accused of murdering Ranveer and it is being calles to court. On the other hand, Kartik is wondering why is Sirat avoiding him and is trying to reach out to her. In an exclusive conversation with Niyati Joshi, who is is an integral part of the story line shared a few details about her character. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The audience are in love with the chemistry of Vicky and Elena: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 actress Prerna Panwar)