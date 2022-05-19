EXCLUSIVE! I would like that my character has the confidence to take a strong stand : Preety Arora in Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Preety Arora has been a part of quite some shows such as Kundali Bhagya and Ishq Par Zor Nahi.

She is a fantabulous performer and the audience have showered much love on her every time she came on the screens. As she is an integral part of Banni Chow Home Delivery, she spoke exclusively about her experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery?

It is an amazing feeling because I am working with Shashi Sumeet Productions for the first time. All the co-actors are very nice and working with Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra has been amazing. I am currently not shooting for the show, I am on a small break before I resume my track and I can’t wait to be back on the sets. Our director is all so a gem of a person.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

I am a positive character and I cannot unfold what will happen next but I will be seen taking a stand against the wrong doings. I have a very emotional touch with the protagonist but my character doesn’t have the confidence of speaking.

If there is one thing you could change about your character, what would it be?

Well, my character is well designed but I would like that my character has the confidence to take a strong stand as she does not have the confidence of taking a very strong stand. Probably the track will come in future.

How do you deal with creative differences while shooting?

It is too early for me to comment on this as we have shot only for a few episodes yet. I was a part of Kundali Bhagya earlier and have also done Ishq Par Zor Nahi where my character was in different light but right now it is too early for me to comment on this. We all have to be up to the mark as we are on a prime time slot.

Who are you closest to on the sets?

Well there are a lot of Punjabis and I am a Punjabi too so we get along well together. It is a very good atmosphere on the sets. We have Aamir Khan’s real sister shooting with us too! Even Harsh Vasishtha is very sweet who plays my husband on the show.

I have always wanted to shoot with Shashi Sumeet Productions and it is a good feeling.

How is your bond with Pravisht Mishra?

He is very humble and a bit shy too. He is very sweet too. Even Ulka is very friendly. It is a very healthy atmosphere.

