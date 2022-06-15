EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Vibhor Sharma to enter Colors' Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Udaariyaan, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Harphoul Mohini, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho and many more.

Apart from that, Sirf Tum is also quite popular among the fans.

The show has Vivian D'Sena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles.

It's been a few months since the show went on air and it has seen several interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers have also seen several new entries in the show that have brought new twists to the story.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.

Actor Vibhor Sharma is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is revealed about Vibhor's character yet but we are sure that his entry will bring a huge twist to the story.

Sirf Tum is bankrolled by Cryptic Code Entertainment.

It also stars Puneett Chouksey, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Nimai Bali, Sanjay Batra, Anil Dhawan, Kajal Pisal and many more.

Vibhor has starred in shows like Molkki, Imlie, Qurbaan Hua, Yeh hai Chahatein, and Maddam Sir among others.

How excited are you for Vibhor Sharma's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments.

