Exclusive! Imlie actress Hetal Yadav on Radhika Madan’s comment, “I feel Radhika’s comment was very immature"

Hetal Yadav, best known for shows like Barrister Babu, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, is a talented actress who started her career with Colors TV show Balika Vadhu in 2008.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 21:01
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva.

A lot of characters from the show have become viewers' favourite.

One of the characters is Shivani played by Hetal Yadav.

The actress has surely given some amazing performances over the years and the audience has their eyes on her everytime she comes on screen.

We got in touch with Hetal where she spoke in regard to Radhika Madan’s controversy, saying, “She (Radhika Madan) has experience of only one serial that she did and her comment is just on basis of that.” Hetal agreed with Radhika saying that it is true that actors get scripts at the last moment. However, she also kept her own point by saying, “you watch our shows everyday, seven days a week and in those seven days, our creative team keeps thinking about what new they can bring into the show in order to keep the viewers hooked. There are not many story plots. There are just a few ones and the show revolves around it. So in every show, you must have noticed that the plots are similar but we try to present it in a different way with our performances. Our audiences are middle class, rural and urban class. Mostly, it’s rural and homemakers who cannot afford theatre all the time. So for them, it’s about them cutting veggies, watching TV while getting their kids ready for school or doing some household work. While they do these activities, our TV industry becomes their entertainment. How will you be entertained if we don’t create some drama everyday? If we don't, they won’t be hooked on to our show.”

Talking about the script coming at the last minute, Hetal said, “No one is to be blamed for the scripts coming in late because the people are working for all the seven days. Yes, movies have a lot of time, it has workshops. We have workshops too, but only in the initial stage. This is not the case in movies, since they have time, a set budget, research and the actors are given time. I would love to appreciate the TV show industry because even after the script coming in late, you can see how we artists perform. If you watch the episode, you won’t be able to tell if the script had come late, if the saree was torn, or the kurta was torn. I started from movies and now I’m mostly doing TV shows. So, every industry has its own plus and minus, pros and cons. I feel Radhika’s comment was very immature. If she would’ve done more serials, I’m sure she wouldn't have commented like this.”

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 21:01

Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparison to Urofi Javed, details inside