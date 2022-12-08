EXCLUSIVE! Imlie and Aryan to consummate before the leap in StarPlus' Imlie?

Just then Cheeni talks to him and Aryan is left in shock seeing her here. She stops him from calling Imlie and tells him that she is hungry, Aryan decides to hide her in the room or else Arpita and Narmada would have hopes of Imlie. 

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

Currently in the show, Aryan heads back, Malini calls him to check his whereabouts and gets assured that he will not come back to Imlie. Malini also leaves Pagdandiya and reaches home. Malini tells Anu that now Imlie is completely broken and shattered, and what she wanted for Imlie has finally gotten achieved.   

As we have exclusively updated the fans about makers coming with Imlie 2, retaining only Sumbul Touqeer in the show and continuing with Cheeni all grown up post the leap. Now, the breaking is that Aryan and Imlie shall reunite and consummate before the leap. The story ahead shall become between the two sisters.

In the upcoming episode, Cheeni has reached Rathore's mansion and she is hiding in his room. She sees that Arpita and Narmada ask Aryan about Imlie and how he avoids the topic. He calls Cheeni cute but refuses to talk any further about Imlie. Later he goes to his room and ponders over his and Imlie's memories. In Pagdandiya, Imlie is sitting all helpless, Meethi asks Imlie to call Aryan to check if he knows anything about Cheeni at first Aryan doesn't pick up the call but after seeing the news he calls Imlie and talks to her about Cheeni.  Just then Cheeni talks to him and Aryan is left in shock seeing her here. She stops him from calling Imlie and tells him that she is hungry, Aryan decides to hide her in the room or else Arpita and Narmada would have hopes of Imlie.

What will he do now? He will have to call Imlie back to Rathore mansion.

What will happen now?

