EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba on taking up Sony Sab's show Sab Satrangi: This would be one of the primary characters of the show and have a very strong hold on the story

Jyoti Gauba is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

The diva is currently seen in Star Plus' show Imlie where she is playing the role of Anuja.

The actress is seen as Malini's mother and is portraying a negative character in the series.

While Jyoti has managed to impress everyone with her stellar performance in the show, she is now all set to enter one more show soon.

Jyoti has bagged Sony SAB's recently released show Sab Satrangi.

The actress will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Jyoti has started shooting for the show and is having a gala time on the sets.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jyoti who spilled beans on her character and much more.

Character overview...

I have already started shooting with them. The character is quite in contrast to what I am doing in Imlie. Here I am playing the character of a subdued lady who I being thrashed at home and facing domestic violence. She is trying to put two ends together. I have a 15-year old child to take care of. My character is shown as a working lady and she makes sure that no one knows what happens in her personal life. It's not a very flashy character. I am neatly dressed and I will be seen in a de-glam avatar.

Reason behind choosing this role...

I was told that this would be one of the primary characters of the show. I won't be shooting for several days in a month but the character is very strong. So, once they revealed things about my role, I agreed to take it up. This kind of role is not very different for me. I have done a lot of shows where I played a very compassionate, adoring mom and many more roles. I have played these kinds of roles earlier, so, it is not difficult for me.

Preparations for the role...

The brief that I got from the creative, was not very complete. But whatever brief I got, accordingly, I thought I'll be dressed up for my character. The day I started shooting, the creatives came to brief me about my character and that is where I understood my role. Then I decided how much to underplay or go over the top. But the creatives and the entire team are extremely wonderful to work with. They are extremely down-to-earth.

Jyoti's entry will be telecasted on 19th February!

