Exclusive! India’s Best Dancer to return for a season 3 on THIS date and there are some major changes! Details Inside!

Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s best dancer was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:23
MUMBAI:

Every contestant on the show was amazing and supremely talented. From Bollywood dancing, contemporary, Hip – hop, and lyrical,breaking, to Indian classical; every form of dance can be performed on the show.

The earlier two seasons saw judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora score and test the contestants on the basis of different skills and genres.

he show has two very successful seasons and the third one is about to be launched in a few months and the auditions for the show have begun.

The show is very unique in its own way and the dance styles are commendable.

We previously reported that Geeta Kapur will be retaining her seat as the judge of the show and she has been consistent as a judge for all three seasons.

Now, we bring you an exclusive update from the show, the show has finally got a launch date, and the show will launch on 8th of April this year.

There have been many changes this year, the host has changed to Jay Bhanushali, and there are reports that the show might also see a change in the judges panel with Sonali Bendre joining in.

Are you excited that the show is coming back? 

