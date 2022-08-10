Exclusive! Indian Idol 13: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on the show to promote, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show. Clips from the season are going viral and this season continue to be a success as well.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

We have seen many celebrity guests on the show, who come for promotion and engage with the contestants. This week as well, the show will have new guests.

As per sources, Bollywood’s new on-screen pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on the show, to promote their upcoming movie, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. He has also amassed a huge fan following.

The 12th season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya after Vishal and Neha left midway and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

