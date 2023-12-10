EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is all set to be back with a bang on Sony TV. Popular singer Sreerama Chandra will be participating in the show.
Sreerama

We all know that Sony TV is gearing up for one of the most popular celebrity based dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

The show which aired on Colors for the past 10 seasons is now all set to be airing on Sony TV. 

We have already revealed many contestants who are all set to be a part of this show. 

The latest name that is added to the list is singer Sreeama Chandra.

Well, not many must be aware that he was the winner of Indian Idol season 5.

Sreerama's career has reached new heights ever since he has won the singing reality show. 

And now, after proving his mettle in singing, Sreerama is all set to show off his dancing skills. 

It will be interesting to see how this amazing singer slays with his solid dance moves. 

There are reports about Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi are approached to judge the contestants. 

Reportedly, Tejasswi Prakash and Paritosh Tripathi are approached to host the show.

The show is all set to hit the small screens from 1st November. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video
