EXCLUSIVE! Inside Edge actress Parinitaa Seth roped in for Vanshaj by Swastik Productions

Parinitaa Seth is all set to be seen in Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj. The show is bankrolled by Swastik Productions.
Parinitaa Seth

TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new TV shows are rolling out on various channels. 

Sony Sab which has been entertaining the viewers with some great content for so many years is still continuing to do so. 

The channel is now gearing up for a new show soon. 

TellyChakkar had previously reported that Sony SAB will soon roll out a brand new show titled Vanshaj. 

ALSO READ: Puneet Issar to essay the role of the patriarch Bhanupratap in Sony SAB's upcoming family drama Vanshaj

A lot of known names are all set to be a part of this show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Parinitaa Seth is roped in for the series. 

Nothing much is known about Parinitaa's character yet in the show. 

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, C.I.D, Mayavi Maling and many others. 

She has also done movies and web shows like Hum Tum, Mind The Malhotras, Inside Edge and many more.  

Vanshaj is bankrolled by Swastik Productions. 

The show will star Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. 

Vanshaj is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a legacy business conglomerate. 

How excited are you about this drama series? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sony SAB ropes in Sukanya Surve as Manoj Wagle’s separated companion in Wagle Ki Duniya

Vanshaj Parinitaa Seth Swastik Productions Mahir Pandhi Anjali Tatrari Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma C.I.D Mayavi Maling Hum Tum Mind The Malhotras Inside Edge TellyChakkar
