EXCLUSIVE! Inside Edge actress Parinitaa Seth roped in for Vanshaj by Swastik Productions

TellyChakkar had previously reported that Sony SAB will soon roll out a brand new show titled Vanshaj.

A lot of known names are all set to be a part of this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Parinitaa Seth is roped in for the series.

Nothing much is known about Parinitaa's character yet in the show.

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, C.I.D, Mayavi Maling and many others.

She has also done movies and web shows like Hum Tum, Mind The Malhotras, Inside Edge and many more.

Vanshaj is bankrolled by Swastik Productions.

The show will star Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles.

Vanshaj is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a legacy business conglomerate.

