EXCLUSIVE! It is going to be a beautiful juggle between Spy Bahu and Appnapan' Devashish Chandiramani OPENS UP on working with two popular shows

We rang the charming actor Devashish, to know his take on juggling between the two shows, similarities between his characters and more. Devashish surely had some unmissable responses:

Did you take a jump to Appnapan? How did this happen?

I will be doing both the shows together, I have been watching Appnapan and I really liked the show. There were auditions for a new character in the show and I thought of giving it a shot and I bagged the role. The character is somewhat similar to Krish, his name is Sid and he is from New York. Sid is paired opposite Nikhil's daughter and he has feelings of love for her. Sid usually talks in abbreviations like OMG, TBH and he is quite a funky guy. He is young and charming, he is a cool guy who has come here to Meerut to create some drama and fun.

Are we seeing a hint of Krish in Sid too?

A little similar to Krish, but there is a lot of difference when it comes to performance. Krish has his own behaviour, the way he behaves with his family and here it is a little different. He has short forms, trying to be over-smart. Krish and Sid's look is quite different, while Krish has a simple hairstyle, Sid has a more urban style. The attitude here is also different, the look as well as it is very street style and not like what Krish usually wears.

How challenging is it to juggle between the shows?

Well, my first day began juggling with both shows, 6:30 am I began with Spy Bahu and came at 12:30 pm on the sets of Appnapan. This is how my first day began and it is going to be a lovely juggle as the cast and crew here are also super good and supportive.

