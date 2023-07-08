Exclusive! “It was a planned pause because I had rejected a lot of projects at the time”, Darshan Gurjar aka Chirag of Pushpa Impossible talks about his break, returning to acting and more

Darshan Gurjar

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar and Navin Pandita in the show. 

Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has exciting twists which captures the audience's hearts.

Darshan Gurjar is a brillant young actor, currently seen in the show Pushpa Impossible, playing the role of Chirag Patel.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his absence from screens, how he bagged the role in Pushpa Impossible and more.

When did you decide to start with acting again?

The journey has been a roller coaster for me, because even if I know that I am a deserving actor, you cannot simply sit until the opportunity comes. I used to explore into content writing and reporting in journalism at different firms. In fact, I had also applied for further studies in abroad in filmmaking and acting. That’s exactly when I got a call for Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Tilli and after that, ‘Pushpa Impossible’ as ‘Chirag Patel’. 

You have been missing from the screens for a little while, what were you upto and was your break planned?

Yes, it was a planned pause because I had rejected a lot of projects at the time. I wanted to learn more about myself and my craft. I believe that taking time for oneself to learn and unlearn new things is always a good idea. I was certain that if a person is capable, opportunities will present themselves again, which is why I focused on my academic career. Last year, I completed my graduation and now that I am back, I work consistently everyday. We also have back-to-back scenes, but I truly enjoy it as it’s something I love and I manage to study alongside.

How did you get the part in Pushpa Impossible?

During the initial audition for Pushpa Impossible, I learned that the story is set in my hometown of 'Patan' in North Gujarat, and my parents supported me since they had a gut feeling that this was my role. I tried to present it very effortlessly and added those layers of emotions that were briefed to me. So, I think they worked for me.

The show has a very dedicated fan base who love everything about the show and excitedly look forward to the episodes. Darshan as Chirag does a wonderful job in it fans are all praises for him.



