EXCLUSIVE! It's been an incredible journey and after all these years too Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai looks new and a young show: Kshitee Jog

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved show on television today.

While the show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles and Kshitee Jog is an integral part of the show too. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Kshitee shared her experience shooting for the show.

She said, “It’ been a great association. I have shot for seven years and have had a great association with DKP. It is almost like a family now. As for Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, they are both lovely people. They both are very hard working. They both take their job very seriously which is a great thing today. They know their lines and they come prepared. And ready to work really hard. As for the current track, it is nice because they are new characters with new past life . It is something interesting to see. Because afterall these years also the show still looks new and young. They keep changing the character. It is really nice to be a part of a project which is so unconventional and dynamic."

The new track features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in new avatars where Shivangi, who was seen as Sirat is now seen as Simran. Sirat has been accused of murdering Ranveer and it is being calles to court. On the other hand, Kartik is wondering why is Sirat avoiding him and is trying to reach out to her. In an exclusive conversation with Niyati Joshi, who is is an integral part of the story line shared a few details about her character. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The audience are in love with the chemistry of Vicky and Elena: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 actress Prerna Panwar)

