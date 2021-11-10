EXCLUSIVE! 'It's a character I've not done before' Fahmaan Khan OPENS UP on his character in Imlie, the reason behind agreeing for the show and more

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod.

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him about his character and more, check out what he had to say.

What was the reason behind agreeing to do Imlie?

The very description of the character made me say yes after a small contemplation with myself. Again it's a character I've not done before. A character that in the past has been the most fun person to be around had now suddenly lost a lot and is out for revenge. Besides Four Lions has a great team. I've known them for years and I know they make everything look great. There was no reason to say no. So I said yes.

What can the viewers expect from your character?

A lot of shades. A lot of different emotions are unsaid. A character you wouldn't know if you gotta love or hate. And mostly be driven towards loving him and then probably holding back coz it's not the right thing to do

Is there any pressure on entering the show from the middle?

There's always pressure in entering anything you do. And I think the pressure is a good thing. The moment you let go of the pressure and start taking things lightly you underperform. Yes, Imlie is a big show doing really well and I am going to give it my best towards making this character what the makers expect of it. That said I love the atmosphere of a set and I blend in very well.

Well, we are excited to see Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathod in the show.

