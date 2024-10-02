Exclusive! Jai Hanuman actor Raj Premi roped in for Sobo Films’ next on Star Plus

Star Plus currently is the number one channel and it has many successful shows currently running. Sobo Films is planning to come up with a new untitled serial. As per sources,
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

 Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

 A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

 Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

 Successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, etc. have been loved by the audience.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial on Star Plus which is currently untitled and it stars Shivangi Khedkar as the female lead.

As per sources, Jai Hanuman actor Raj Premi had been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character; she would be essaying the role of the lead's sister.

Raj is a well-known actor of Television and he is best known for his projects like Jai Hanuman, Main Krishna Hoon, Matti Ki Bano etc. 

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement will be done as well. 

How excited are you to see Raj in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

