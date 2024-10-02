Exclusive! Jai Hanuman actor Raj Premi roped in for Sobo Films’ next on Star Plus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial on Star Plus which is currently untitled and it stars Shivangi Khedkar as the female lead.

As per sources, Jai Hanuman actor Raj Premi had been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character; she would be essaying the role of the lead's sister.

Raj is a well-known actor of Television and he is best known for his projects like Jai Hanuman, Main Krishna Hoon, Matti Ki Bano etc.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement will be done as well.

