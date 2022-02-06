Exclusive! Javed Rizvi roped in for Attrangi Tv's upcoming show Blood Farming

MUMBAI: Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

They launched yet another show on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Now the channel will be launching a lot more new shows and one of them would be “Blood Farming” which will be directed my Hasnain Hyderabadwala.

As per sources, actor Javed Rizvi has been roped in for the show where he would be having a pivotal role. Not much is known about his character.

Javed is a known actor in the field of entertainment and he is best known for his role in movies like Radhe, Ghulam and Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat.

Well, it seems like there is a lot of interesting content coming up on the channel with a great concept and story.

