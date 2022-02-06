Exclusive! Javed Rizvi roped in for Attrangi Tv's upcoming show Blood Farming

Attrangi Tv's is a new channel that will be starting soon and many shows will be launched on the platform. Actor Javed Rizvi has been roped in for their upcoming new show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 14:02
Exclusive! Javed Rizvi roped in for Attrangi Tv's upcoming show Blood Farming

MUMBAI: Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

They launched yet another show on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Now the channel will be launching a lot more new shows  and one of them would be “Blood Farming” which will be directed my Hasnain Hyderabadwala.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, actor Javed Rizvi has been roped in for the show where he would be having a pivotal role. Not much is known about his character.

ALSO READ : Sara Ali Khan recently did a power-packed work-out live feed on her handle and the fans loved it!

Javed is a known actor in the field of entertainment and he is best known for his role in movies like  Radhe, Ghulam and Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat.

Well, it seems like there is a lot of interesting content coming up on the channel with a great concept and story.

We promise to bring you more updates on the show, until then stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more exciting news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ - Jannat Zubair fooling Mr Faisu in THIS hilarious video will make you go LOL

 
    
    

Vishal Aditya Singh Rahul jethwa Swarnim Neema Anish raikar Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Aman Maheshwari Gajendra Chauhan Vibhu Agarwal Parshuram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 14:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Woah! Vivaan comes up with an idea, Ranveer caught by the registrar
MUMBAI: Stranger Things season four volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by...
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is going to mark her Bollywood debut with the...
Exclusive! Aashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Mukesh Tank’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the process to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s identity in danger, Nima comes to help her
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Exclusive! Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Naaginn actor Sachin Shroff roped in for upcoming show Blood Farming
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
EXCLUSIVE: Revati to JOIN HANDS with Armaan to create PROBLEMS in Preesha and Rudraksh’s life in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahahtein?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Latest Video