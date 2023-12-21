Exclusive: Jay Pathak, Vidhaan Sharma and Alisha Prajapati roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus!

MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

There are a lot of new shows in the making and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ new presentation of Star Plus. We were the first ones to bring to you the news that Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play the titular roles in the show.

The drama will also feature names such as Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma.

Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, actors Jay Pathak, Vidhaan Sharma and Alisha Prajapati have been roped in for the show.

Jay has been seen in Uff Yeh Nadaniyaan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in the past while Vidhaan has been seen in projects like Dashmi and Yeh Hai Chahatein. As for Alisha, she has been seen in Dil Ye Ziddi Hai among some popular Gujarati entertainment theatre, films and shows.

Shashi Sumit Productions has some very popular shows such as Sajan Ghar Jana Hai, Barrister Babu, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ae Mere Humsafar and many other shows and its kitty.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.



