Exclusive: Jay Pathak, Vidhaan Sharma and Alisha Prajapati roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 17:43
Jay Pathak

MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

(Also Read: Exclusive: Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Harti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next Star Plus

Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, actors Jay Pathak, Vidhaan Sharma and Alisha Prajapati have been roped in for the show.

Jay has been seen in Uff Yeh Nadaniyaan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in the past while Vidhaan has been seen in projects like Dashmi and Yeh Hai Chahatein. As for Alisha, she has been seen in Dil Ye Ziddi Hai among some popular Gujarati entertainment theatre, films and shows.

Shashi Sumit Productions has some very popular shows such as Sajan Ghar Jana Hai, Barrister Babu, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ae Mere Humsafar and many other shows and its kitty. 

(Also oRead: Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next Star Plus

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.
 
 

ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 17:43

