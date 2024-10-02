Exclusive! Jigna Vora talks about missing Bigg Boss and reveals her upcoming project

MUMBAI: Jigna Vora is a former Indian journalist. She was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and was booked under MCOCA.

My Days in Prison inspired the 2023 Netflix series Scoop.

Recently, she was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 17 where she played the game well but then was eliminated as she got fewer votes.

She was known for her friendship with Rinku, Abhihsek, Munawar, Neil – Aishwarya and played the game in a dignified manner.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jigna and asked her about her upcoming project and whether she misses the Bigg Boss.

What do you have to say about Abhishek and Mannara’s chemistry in the upcoming project?

Feeling very good to see them together and that they worked inside the house they used to fight a lot and now they are working on a romantic song. It's a good thing that after coming out of Bigg Boss, they have forgotten what happened and have moved on.

Are you Missing the Bigg Boss house?

Yes, I am missing the house and the contestants - Munawar, Rinku, Neil, Abhishek, Aishwarya. I miss that bond.

What are your upcoming projects?

Well, let's hope for the best.

Well, there is no doubt that Jigna was a good player in the show but unfortunately, was eliminated.

It will be interesting to see Jigna as an actress in a project and fans miss watching her on screen.

