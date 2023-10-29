OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora’s remarkable journey from Byculla jail to reality show contestant

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora had spent a brief period in jail due to legal issues stemming from the murder of another top journalist. Her book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, which was later adapted into a Netflix series called Scoop by Hansal Mehta, detailed her time spent incarcerated.
Jigna Vora

MUMBAI :Recently, Bigg Boss 17 Hindi made its debut, and Jigna Vora's presence as a participant provided viewers with an unexpected twist. Former crime reporter Jigna Vora had spent a brief period in jail due to legal issues stemming from the murder of another top journalist. Her book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, which was later adapted into a Netflix series called Scoop by Hansal Mehta, detailed her time spent incarcerated. When this show debuted earlier this year, reviews were very enthusiastic.

Jigna recently revealed that she spent a total of nine months in jail inside the Bigg Boss house; strangely, she noted that she never came across any issues with any other inmates all through that time. She claimed that despite sharing a barrack with 40 other women and children, she was still friends with everyone. She thinks she would make a good captain of the Bigg Boss house due to her ability to get along with the other contestants.

Jigna Vora disclosed that her son was the one who pushed her to compete in Bigg Boss because he wanted more people to hear about her tale. She clarified, “Today’s younger generation is eager to share their stories with the world. My son, who is now 23 years old, felt strongly that my story should be known on a larger scale. He played a pivotal role in my decision to be here, telling me that while a hundred people may have read my book and a thousand may have watched Scoop, this show will allow me to reach millions, and everyone should be aware of my journey.”

Although Jigna Vora is a well-known journalist, her career has been marred by a number of scandals. Notably, she was connected to mobster Chhota Rajan. Her role in a prominent case came to light in relation to the June 11, 2011, murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Jigna Vora was one of numerous accused of contributing to this case. Alleged connections to Chhota Rajan were shared by all individuals accused of killing Jyotirmay Dey. Jigna Vora received a charge in this case and was imprisoned for nine months as a result. This case's legal processes took place over an extended period of time.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 08:30

