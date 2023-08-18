EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar and Fahmaan Khan to come together for a project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of popular actors are grabbing some exciting offers for tv, films and OTT shows.

Apart from that, music videos are quite in trend these days.

We are seeing a lot of television actors collaborating with fellow actors and also co-stars for the same.

Jiya Shankar who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has bagged a music video.

The actress will be seen romancing TV's handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan.

This is not the first time Fahmaan has joined hands with a TV beauty for a music video.

He shared screen with Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer for a romantic number.

On the work front, Fahmaan is seen in Colors TV show Dharampatni.

Meanwhile, Jiya also appeared in another music video with Rahul Vaidya.

