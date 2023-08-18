EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar and Fahmaan Khan to come together for a project

Jiya Shankar has been bagging some exciting offers post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Meanwhile, Fahmaan too is taking up other projects apart from Dharampatni.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of popular actors are grabbing some exciting offers for tv, films and OTT shows.

Apart from that, music videos are quite in trend these days.

We are seeing a lot of television actors collaborating with fellow actors and also co-stars for the same.

Jiya Shankar who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has bagged a music video.

The actress will be seen romancing TV's handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan.

This is not the first time Fahmaan has joined hands with a TV beauty for a music video.

He shared screen with Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer for a romantic number.

So, how excited are you for Jiya and Fahmaan's music video? Tell us in the comments.

On the work front, Fahmaan is seen in Colors TV show Dharampatni.

Meanwhile, Jiya also appeared in another music video with Rahul Vaidya.

