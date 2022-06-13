EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor all set to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2

Sony TV's show Superstar Singer 2 is all set to see Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. 

Varun-anil-kiara

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April.

The show which was earlier hosted by Aditya Narayan, is now hosted by popular small screen jodi Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. This is not the first time Bharti and Haarsh have hosted the show together.  

Meanwhile, Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya. 

The makers have also introduced 5 captains from Indian Idol's previous seasons. 

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

Apart from the child singers showing off their singing talent, the makers have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with many other things. 

The viewers have also seen several guests who have graced the set of the show.

And now, Superstar Singer 2 is all set to see some of the most popular actors of Bollywood. 

We have exclusively learnt that Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are all set to grace the show. 

The trio is gearing up for their much-awaited release which will hit big screens on 24th June.

How excited are you to see Anil, Varun and Kiara in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

