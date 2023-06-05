EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Kushwah opens up on working as a Creative Head for Star Plus' upcoming show Titli, shares how she prepped for this show and much more

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar Jyoti spoke about the new challenges, working with the star cast of Titli and much more.
MUMBAI : Jyoti Kushwah who was last working as a Creative Head for Star Plus' popular drama series Banni Chow Home Delivery, is once again back with yet another interesting project.

The talented soul won several accolades for her creative inputs in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

And now, she is back with yet another Star Plus' upcoming show titled Titli.

The show stars Vatsal Seth, Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki in the lead roles.

Set in the backdrop of Gujarat, the show has already created a lot of hype.

Being a creative head is not everyone's cup of tea and the job is not as easy as it looks.

Jyoti has faced several challenges in her career so far but stood like a rock and achieved success.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar Jyoti spoke about the new challenges, working with the star cast and much more.

How did you prepare yourself for this show?

Every show teaches us new things to us. I am always looking forward to learning new things with every show that I do. When I was working on this project, I came to know a lot of things about Gujarat. I came to know about Gujarati traditions, culture, food and many more things. I also had to do a lot of research as I started working on this show. I also learnt some Gujarati words. The team is amazing and I don't feel like I am going to work.

The show has Vatsal, Neha and Avinash in the lead, what were your thoughts when you were thinking about costumes for them?

The story of our show is extremely realistic. We were asked to keep everything in a real zone and nothing should be over the top. Fans should not find anything fake or extremely over the top which they refuse to believe. So, our try was to keep everything in proportion and pleasing to everyone's eyes.

How was your experience working with Vatsal, Neha and Avinash?

All of them were very supportive. Neha was very warm and always supported my choices and agreed with them. Vatsal is such a big star but he is an extremely chilled-out guy. He has never shown any tantrums on the set when it comes to costumes. In fact, he is extremely funny and it is always great to work with him. In fact, he took us for relishing some great food while we were shooting in Gujarat. We all enjoyed the local delicacies. Avinash has also been quite supportive. I have loved working with all of them.

Since Titli will see the backdrop of Gujarat, the show will see the Gujarati flavour.

Jyoti further revealed, "But we have kept it extremely subtle. Some basic Gujarati dialogues are used that everyone can understand. We haven't used some extra authentic Gujarati dialogues which the viewers can't understand. In fact, we did a survey as well. A lot of people observed us while we were shooting and they understood what was happening. This means we are going on the right track. The language is such that people will be able to understand and relate to."

Titli's launch date is yet to be revealed. The show is produced by Story Square.

We hope that everyone's efforts pay off well with this show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

