Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.
Fri, 01/27/2023 - 10:00
As per sources, a new show Mast Mauli has aired recently.

And we have the exclusive update that actor Ashish Singh of Kaamna fame will be seen in the show.

Ashish will be seen playing a character called Rohan in the show and his story will revolve around Mauli, who is the heroine of the show.

Ashish has previously been seen in shows like Bhagyalakshmi, Story 9 months Ki, Kaamna, and love Ka Hai Intezaar.

His entry into the show is going to add lots of interesting drama to the show.

