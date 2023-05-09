Exclusive! Kajal Singh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own.

But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories.

As per sources, Actress Kajal Singh has been roped in for the show and she will be seen playing the role of Imlie’s friend in the show.

Since the news of the leap, fans of the show have been wondering, apart from Adrija who else will be joining the show.

