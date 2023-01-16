Exclusive! Karan Sharma aka Vivaan of Sasural Simar Ka 2 talks about his character in the show, “I feel that Vivaan Oswal as a character is going to stay in the positive zone but situations do affect his behavior”!

MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Karan Sharma is one of the most prominent actors in the industry and has had quite a journey in the business.

He got his first break in 2009 with the serial Pyar Ka Bandhan. He also appeared in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sapno Se Bhare Naina, and Bandini In 2010, he bagged a small role as Rishabh in Star Plus's popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also made an appearance in Zee TV's famous serial Pavitra Rishta. During his acting journey, Karan did some episodic shows as well in Gumraah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

In 2019, he starred in Kaala Teeka in the important role of Krishna Singh. From this show, he became a well-recognized face of television.

Currently seen in the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 in the role of Viaan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, what makes the role exciting for him, and more.

What is that X-factor that Vivaan has that makes this role click for you even after all this time?

The X-factor about Vivaan is that he is a charmer, he is an intelligent guy, and that is something I relate to in real life as well, so yeah Vivaan is quite the charmer and he is very energetic which helps me in my real life because when you play a character, you get into the skin of the character and that takes a bit of an effort and I am more of a method actor, I like going deep in the character, so when I am on set I am Vivaan, I behave like him and talk like him, sometimes it takes me a minute to regain myself because I get too engrossed.

What kind of a character arc can we expect to see from your character?

So, Vivaan Oswal is a very positive character all-in-all, but he also has different shades to him which everyone can see, and it depends on the situation, with the family he is different, and with Reema he is different, but overall he is totally positive guy and with his brother they are like Ram-Lakshman, he loves his family a lot and he is a deeply loyal person who will always stand by his brother no matter what, he can go against his family but not his brother so they share that kind of love. So, being this positive a character I don't think that we will ever see him transform into a gray shade, I feel that Vivaan Oswal as a character is going to stay in the positive zone but situations do affect his behavior.

With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Yes, definitely I feel like OTT has got more range and that we can explore new ideas and a new range of storytelling and the sky is the limit for the platform. So, I am definitely looking forward to working in that medium after this show, I have a few projects lined up but I am waiting for the right time to disclose them and maybe after this show I will be focusing more on OTT.

