EXCLUSIVE! Karanvir Bohra opens up about playing negative role in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, says he finds positive roles very challenging and negative roles easy to perform, shares who his favorite co-star from the set is and much more

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

The actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

He has many hit TV shows to his credit.

Karanvir is popularly known for his shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava, Shararat, Just Mohabbat, Qubool Hai, Naagin 2 among others.

Apart from Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Karanvir recently did a show titled Honey Trap Squad.

The actor is seen sharing the screen with TV hottie Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karanvir who spoke about his role in his show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum and much more.

The actor is playing a negative role in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. When asked if he is happy playing such a character, he said, ''I am really happy. I love it. I look forward to going on set and shooting. I am enjoying this role because it has lots of shades. He is not just negative but his situation makes him like that.''

A lot of actors have often revealed that negative roles are very challenging, but Karanvir has a different approach.

He says, ''For me, positive roles are very challenging. An actor doesn't get to perform much in a positive character as there are limitations. The actor doesn't have free flowing emotions.''

Talking about Anita Hassanandani who has been back on-screen with the show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Karanvir said, ''I am very excited. Both of us starred together in Naagin and now, we both are back. Shivendra is going to have a hard time. Anita is such a darling. I have known her for almost 15 to 20 years now. She is a gem of a person. It will be fun. There is Jay, Tinaa, Kittu ji, me and Anita. People will love it.''

Lastly, talking about his favorite co-star amongst all, he said, ''Right now, it would be Jay and Tina. Both of them are against me in the show but off-screen we pull Tina's legs a lot. She really gets angry. But Tina is very caring and loving. I really feel nice being around her. She is a sweetheart.''

