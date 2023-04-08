What! Soundous Moufakir slams Karanvir Bohra for his misogynist comment, says “wonder when this will stop”

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears. Soundous Moufakir, who is one of the most loved contestants has now lashed out at Karanvir Bohra for his comments where he has called her a “trophy”

Recently at an award function, Soundous was receiving an award for her achievements. In between speaking to her, the host then turned to Karanvir who was in the audience who shouted, ‘Tu Ye Award Ghar Le Jaa”. Soundous found this offensive and said, “Aap aise kaise baat karsakte ho?”

Soundous then took to her Instagram stories to mention about the incident and wrote, “Take this award home" says @karanvirbohra to the host, objectifying me. This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this - I'm not an award, I'm not a trophy, I'm not SOMETHING you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman's achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop.’

