Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! I don’t like the way Aishwarya Sharma speaks, I felt it was very disrespectful and hence I kept a distance since day one - Soundous Moufakir

MUMBAI: Soundous Moufakir is a Moroccan model who came to India to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

She took part in the reality show MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla where she emerged as the winner of the on Splitsvilla.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her stint as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where she is acing all the stunts and is facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how was her bond with Aishwarya and does she feel that the language is a barrier for her in the industry.

How was your bond with Aishwarya Sharma?

The bond wasn’t that good, she was sweet with other contestants. Between us, arguments took place and no such problems. Our energies didn’t match, we are very different personalities and in certain things that she does I felt very disrespected about it. Later, in the upcoming episode I even told this to Rohit Shetty and you’ll see what happened.

Did something big happen between the two of you?

There wasn’t any fight that took place like Bigg Boss. It's just that I don’t like her energy and vibes and I don’t like the way she speaks so I wanted to keep a distance from her.

you sort out your differences post the show and move on?

There wasn’t a problem that needed to be solved from the start, only there was a difference and distance, misunderstanding and miscommunication and two personalities that were different and it was the case with other Khiladis.

Do you think language will be a barrier for you to survive in the industry?

Of course, we are in the Hindi film industry and we need to know the language and to be able to communicate with the Indian audience. They have to accept me and for that, I have to prove to them that I am learning their language. I don’t have a choice as I chose to come here and if you come to my country Morocco and you didn’t know the language, I wouldn’t respect you. I am currently learning it but the problem is that I still have an accent in the 1 1/ 2 years I have been part of MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla and now Khatron Ke Khiladi so these are the milestones in my life and maybe in one year I would be good in it and may star in a Hindi movie.

Well, there is no doubt Soundous Moufakir is one of the strongest contestants on the show and she is acing all the stunts.

