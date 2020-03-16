Exclusive! Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame actress Neha Dandale roped in for Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’

Now we bring to you an exciting update that actress Neha Dandale will be a part of this new show. She has worked with Balaji for the longest time. She is famous for her role of Katyayani in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:09
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of bringing its viewers a wholesome dose of entertainment from the Tinsel town.

Also read: 'I want to be like my character Dev' says, Iqbal khan on sharing his experience on Star Bharat's new show 'Na Umr ki Seema Ho'.

Star Bharat is coming up with another exciting show that will be starring Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in lead roles. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a love Drama which will be a breath of fresh air for the viewers and will be a change for the audience as the plot showcases a love-story with age no bar. The audience will experience some new content which will also change their perspective in a new way. 

Now we bring to you an exciting update that actress Neha Dandale will be a part of this new show. She has worked with Balaji for the longest time. She is famous for her role of Katyayani in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Her journey with Balaji began with Jodhaa Akbar. She then went on to work in serials like Naagin 5, Molkki, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More.

Her character in this show will be that of a prominent and positive lady, who is a straightforward woman. She was also part of a Marathi movie ‘Chandramukhi’ too. She will be working with Right Click Media for this show and it will go on-air from the 26th of July.

Also read: Iqbal Khan shares experience of shooting in Indore, visiting food street

Latest Video