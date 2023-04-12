Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Krishna Mishra roped in for the &TV show ‘Atal’, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing lineup of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show which will go on-air from tomorrow (5th December).

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

As per sources, talented actor Krishna Mishra has been roped in for the show. Krishna’s character in the show has not yet been revealed but it is said that he is playing a pivotal role.

The actor is known for his roles in some popular TV serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kaala Teeka, Thapki Pyaar Ki and much more.

Talking about the show ‘Atal’, it is produced by Euphoria Productions.

