Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Prachi Kowli roped in for in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a well known production house and it has produced a lot of hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina that will air on Dangal Tv.

Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider are the leads of the show.

As per sources, Katha Ankahee actress Prachi Kowli has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Prachi is a well know actress in the television industry and she is best know for her roles in serials like Katha Ankahee,Kasautii Zindagi Kay,Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc

The show is all set to begin on the 11th December from 6pm on weekdays and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

