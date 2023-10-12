Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Prachi Kowli roped in for in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

Many shows are being launched these days and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms are launching a new show on Dangal Tv tittked Aaina. As per sources, Katha Ankahee actress Prachi Kowli has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 16:28
2

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

 Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Also Read Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Mansi Arora roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a well known production house and it has produced a lot of hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina that will air on Dangal Tv.

Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider are the leads of the show.

As per sources, Katha Ankahee actress Prachi Kowli has been roped in for the show. 

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Prachi is a well know actress in the television industry and she is best know for her roles in serials like Katha Ankahee,Kasautii Zindagi Kay,Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc  

The show is all set to begin on the 11th December from 6pm on weekdays and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

Dangal TV Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Sasural Simar Ka Silsila Pyaar Ka The Kapil Sharma Show Shashank Mishra Niharika Chouksey Farman Haider TellyChakkar Yeh Hain Chahtein Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Yashomati Ke Nandlala Vighnaharta Ganesha Juhi Singh Bajwa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 16:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, talks about leaving Hollywood
MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie opened up about her divorce from actor Brad Pitt and the intense public scrutiny and media...
OMG! Katrina Kaif opens up on her equation with co-star and rumoured ex-bf, Salman Khan; Says ‘I think with him, every day is unexpected …’
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is a much-adored actress. The diva never fails to astound everyone with her acting...
Uff! Vijay Verma spills the beans on the common factor between GF Tamannaah Bhatia and him
MUMBAI : Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different...
Must Read! Kumud Mishra opens up on inter-faith marriage with Ayesha Raza; Says ‘We were quite disappointed…’
MUMBAI: Although Kumud Mishra has been in the entertainment industry since the 1990s, he didn't truly come into...
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Prachi Kowli roped in for in for Aaina serial Dangal TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Must Read! Bobby Deol reveals how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt, calls the Animal star “lovely”
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
OMG! Katrina Kaif opens up on her equation with co-star and rumoured ex-bf, Salman Khan; Says ‘I think with him, every day is unexpected …’
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Congratulations! Mukti Mohan gets hitched to actor Kunal Thakur
Isha
Isha Malviya’s mother thanks Salman Khan says, “Salman Sir you have guided Isha like a parent in our absence thank you so much for that.”
Pavitra
Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Must Read! Check out the educational qualifications of the show’s leads Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja
Radhika Madan
Shocking! Radhika Madan once fled from sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
Pankaj
Astonishing! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer made shocking revelations about being kicked out of the Mahabharat cast as Arjuna over refusing to shave off his moustache by BR Chopra