Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. Aditi Dev Sharma is a telented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and now Katha Ankahee. We got in touch with Aditi Dev Sharma and she spoke in detail about her show, experience working on it and a lot more.

Katha Ankahee is a heartwarming show helmed by Sphere Origin, starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles. The story follows Katha’s journey as a single mother and her devotion for her son, whom she brings back from the edge of death’s doorstep.

The current track of the show follows Viaan’s guilt over his actions towards Katha and his growing feelings for Katha.

We rang up Aditi and she chatted with us about her journey on the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more!

1.‘Katha Ankahee’ is a very unconventional show, what made you say yes to it?

First of all, it was Sphere Origin and I have worked in my last two shows with them. When they approached me for this one, I liked it too and I loved it, the concept, and it was something I would like to watch on TV and so, thinking on those lines, and I picked it. But I honestly thought that it would be a very difficult progression because someone has exploited you for money, and then later, you fall in love with that person.

But thankfully, we have a very good director, good writers, so it is going on very organically and very nice.

2.What inspires you to be Katha?

I think Katha, is someone who is so normal but with so much strength! We all have that strength that when adversities crash our life, that strength blasts out of us. We imagine a bad situation and fear that if something like that were to befall us, we wouldn’t be able to handle it but we do have that hidden strength in us.

Then, I look around women around me who are so inspiring, some of them are taking care of their own child, some of them taking care of a special child or a sick child. Women are so strong around us, then when it comes to getting inspired, it’s an open ground from my set to my home, everywhere around. At the same time, I feel Katha is very normal and like everybody else.

3. Can you tell us something about an upcoming track on the show? Since Teji is also going against Katha, can you tell us what to expect?

Yes, Teji is going a bit against Katha. Because she loves her son and at times it happens, that when a man starts liking a woman, initially their moms don’t approve of them thinking the woman is not right for her son.

Since Teji just has Viaan and no one else in her life, there will be a point where this thing will change in the future.

Aditi Dev Sharma has taken a brave step with a show like this and is doing a wonderful job at the same. She even told us how many people, who have not been in touch with her for years, have got in touch with her and appreciated her performance in the show!

