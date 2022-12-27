EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam opens up about her character on Dil Diyaan Gallan; says, “I struggle everyday trying to figure out how I mould my character today”

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She is best known for her portrayals of Kuhu Maheshwari Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Dr. Monami Mahajan in Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

She is currently portraying the character of Amrita in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She is being absolutely loved for her performance and character.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Kaveri Priyam and got to know interesting insights.

What made you say yes to the show?

“When I saw the teaser of the show, it was very heart-warming and the entire theme of the show was very touching. So I think that is what gave me the instinct of wanting to do the show. First I auditioned for it and then I got the part. The main reason I took the show was the underlying theme of it which I could relate to.”

How did you prepare for the role?

“I think discovering a character is the process. I struggle everyday trying to figure out how I mould my character today. This is never ending for me and goes on till the show ends. My character is from New York so I needed to bring that accent. That was tricky because the words I am saying in Hindi need to be said well and in between that I had to inculcate English words in the accent. So framing a completely well sentence was the tricky part, rest was figured out.”

How different is this character from the other characters you have portrayed until now?

My first show was that of a grey shade character but that was a different personality altogether. This is different because this is a more mature and understanding character. She is more determined and has a better sense of understanding of emotions.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.