EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam reveals what happens while performing ROMANTIC scenes with co-star Shaalien Malhotra on the sets of Sony TV's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Kaveri Priyam became a household name for her character Kuhu in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

The show went off-air last year, and after staying away from the screens for a few months, the actress is got back with another show.

The pretty diva is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Kaveri is portraying the character of Monami in the show and is paired opposite TV hottie Shaalien Malhotra.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year and is doing extremely well ever since the beginning.

Kaveri's character is quite different from what we have seen in her previous shows.

The audience has showered all the love and praises for her.

The current track of Ziddi Dil Maane Na is witnessing Karan and Monami's romance.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress opened up on the same.

Karan and Monami's romance is at a peak. The viewers are in delight. How much are you enjoying the current track of the show?

For Monami, this is a dream come true moment. She treasures even the smallest of moments with Karan. This is the first time that they get to spend a romantic time together. Our fans have been waiting for this moment for a while now and I’m sure this is going to be an exciting watch for them.

It's always a challenge for any actor to shoot certain scenes. Yours and Shaalien's chemistry is spreading magic. What is the reason behind such beautiful chemistry?

I guess we both are comfortable with each other and have gotten into the skin of the character. He is good with romantic scenes. It becomes easier when your co-actor is supportive and is equally invested in the scenes.

Have you guys ended up laughing or pulling each other's legs while performing romantic scenes?

It is always fun to do romantic scenes with Karan. The most hilarious thing is that we end up laughing and cracking up in almost every romantic scene.

Karan and Monami recently went on a date and the viewers were thrilled to see their cute romance.

Well, we can't wait to see more of Karan and Monami's romance.

