EXCLUSIVE! Ketaki Kulkarni roped in for Dashami Creations' upcoming show for Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly kept our ardent viewers updated about all the latest happenings in the television world.

With the year 2022 completing 6 months, a lot of TV shows went off-air and new shows are launched in the span of several weeks.

A lot of new channels are launching several new shows in the upcoming months.

Colors TV is gearing up for new shows in the upcoming months.

Popular production house Dashami creations is all set to come up with a new show soon.

The new show's title is yet to be revealed.

We exclusively updated about a lot of popular names being roped in for this show.

We reported that Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Actors like Soma Rathod, Abhay Harpale, Samriddhi Shukla and many more are going to be a part of this show.

And now, we have a new name added to the show's star cast.

It is none other than actress Ketaki Kulkarni. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress will be portraying a pivotal role in the show. However, not many details about Ketaki's character are revealed yet.

Ketaki is a famous Instagram star, Marathi cinema actress, YouTuber, vlogger, lifestyle blogger, fashion model, dancer, digital content creator, and social media influencer.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahliyabai fame actor Abhay Harpale is roped in for Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Marathi actress Sharvany Pilae JOINS the cast of Dashami Creations next on Colors TV



