Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Tushar Kalia to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to come back after a gap of almost five years. There has been a lot of news about the show in the media. Recently, a leading portal reported that Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit will be seen as the judges of the new season. And now, the latest we hear is that the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi to judge the show as well.

Madhuri was a judge on this dance reality show until 2014, after which we saw Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. But now, no Jacqueline, no Shahid - not this season. It will be Karan, Madhuri and Nora.

But along with Karan, Madhuri and Nora we got an update regarding the show that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia might also judge the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

However, there is no confirmation on this.

But talking about his journey in JDJ – he has been the choreographer for contestants – Mouni Roy and Shakti Mohan.

And the show is going to hit the small screens on the 27th of September.

