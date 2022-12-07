Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Tushar Kalia to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10?

But along with Karan, Madhuri and Nora we got an update regarding the show that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia might also judge the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:01
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Tushar Kalia to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to come back after a gap of almost five years. There has been a lot of news about the show in the media. Recently, a leading portal reported that Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit will be seen as the judges of the new season. And now, the latest we hear is that the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi to judge the show as well.

Madhuri was a judge on this dance reality show until 2014, after which we saw Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. But now, no Jacqueline, no Shahid - not this season. It will be Karan, Madhuri and Nora.

Also read: Confirmed! Nora Fatehi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit

But along with Karan, Madhuri and Nora we got an update regarding the show that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia might also judge the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

However, there is no confirmation on this.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to participate in the show?

But talking about his journey in JDJ – he has been the choreographer for contestants – Mouni Roy and Shakti Mohan.

And the show is going to hit the small screens on the 27th of September.

Are you excited to see the next season of the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and gossip. 

Television tushkar kalia Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Madhuri Dixit Nora Fatehi Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Marzi Mestonji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Revenge! Harshvardhan fumes at Akshara to turn Manjari a rebellion
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anandi Baa aur Emily: Exclusive! Gunjan creates a misunderstanding between Emily and Anandi Baa
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Rajesh and Sakhi are at loggerheads
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Sad! Shree’s idea to unite Vaibhav and Shreya to go in vain
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Nandita...
Interesting! Marathi actress Amruta Pawar gets hitched to THIS person, opens up about her arranged marriage, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Pawar tied the knot with Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer in an intimate Maharashtrian...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
Latest Video