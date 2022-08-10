Exclusive! Khushi Rajput roped in to be part of StarPlus’s new show with Story Square Productions

Television world is ever evolving with the content it provides and many new shows are in the pipeline while some are to go off air. The audience loves to enjoy the plots and the twists and turns the shows bring in.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 12:30
Khushi Rajput

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining news from the tinsel town to our viewers.

Also read: Exclusive! Avinash Mishra roped in for Star Plus' next with Story Square Productions

Television world is ever evolving with the content it provides and many new shows are in the pipeline while some are to go off air. The audience loves to enjoy the plots and the twists and turns the shows bring in.

Now, Story Square productions helmed by Ved Raj, is all set to come up with a new show, reportedly titled ‘Titli’ on StarPLus and many names are being associated with the show.

As per sources, Khushi Rajput has been roped in for the show. The character which she will essay is still under the wraps but the show seems intriguing and it will be very interesting to see what Khushi has to offer being a part of the show.

Story Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment. They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

Are you excited for this upcoming show on StarPlus?

Also read: Amandeep Sidhu and Sai Ketan Rao From Star Plus Show Chashni Give A Sneak Peak About Their Equation

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Exlcusive. News entry StarPlus Story Square Productions Titli Khushi Rajput Sachin Parikh Ved Raj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlimes a few times because of his rumoured relationships. When Aashiqui...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: What! Armaan kills Vicky, Veer fails to find Kavya
MUMBAI :Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. ...
Recent Stories
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gulshan Shivani
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
with Story Square Productions
Exclusive! Aditi Chopra and Pari Gala roped in to be part of StarPlus’s new show with Story Square Productions
Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal
Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”
Shark Tank 2 Anupam Mittal
Oh No! Shark Tank 2’s Anupam Mittal shares a picture after surgery in hospital, says “life seems to send you right back to square one…”