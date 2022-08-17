EXCLUSIVE! 'Kiara brings positivity and energy on the sets' Riya Soni gets CANDID about her Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai co-stars, working with Zoon aka Kiara and more

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

Apart from Ritesh and Indu, there is yet another love story that is blooming, we got in touch with the adorable Riya Soni, to know about her bond with the co-stars, working with Kiara and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

How has the bond been with your co-stars, who is your favourite?

All of them are my favourites, I share a great bond with all of them. The most adored would Neelam ma'am who is my Moj (Onscreen Mother) in the show. I really adore her and have a great tuning with her.

How is working with Kiara aka Zoon?

It is amazing, she is adorable, she is so cute and brings a lot of positivity and energy on the sets. When she is sleepy or wants to sleep then you cannot make her act. She is the boss on the sets, she will give her takes only when she wants to. If she is not in the mood then she will do everything on her will, she is very entertaining we all love her.

What have you adored the most about your character in the show?

When my introduction was done, I enjoyed that the most. I was enjoying those bike rides and the heroine entry that I had. Now, my love story shall get concentrated, I am excited for that phase that shall come up.



